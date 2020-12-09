A New Jersey police officer has died after he was accidentally shot in a hunting accident, authorities said.

Hamburg Patrolman Jason Franco, 38, was hunting deer with a family member in Wantage on Tuesday when he was struck by a shotgun blast, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Officer said.

“The investigation appears to suggest this was just a tragic accident,” First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller told NJ Advance Media.

Franco worked for the William Paterson University police department before he was hired by Hamburg in 2018.

