DOBSON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a North Carolina woman in connection with a man’s shooting death, a sheriff’s office said.

Carrie Leigh Whitaker, 47, of Pilot Mountain was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Ronald Alan Clark, 61, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

Sheriff Steve Hiatt said the sheriff’s office received a call Monday afternoon regarding a shooting at Clark’s home. When deputies arrived, they found Clark dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Hiatt said it was Whitaker who called the sheriff’s office about the shooting.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately released.

Whitaker was jailed without bond. It’s unclear whether Whitaker had an attorney who would comment on her behalf.

