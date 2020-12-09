A federal judge in Arizona dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday launched by Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump attorney, alleging voter fraud and irregularities with the voting machines used in Arizona.

Ms. Powell had similar lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan, but both were dismissed Monday. She has since taken the Georgia case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The lawsuits claim Dominion Voting Systems’ machines connected to the internet, which violates election laws. Dominion is not listed as a defendant, as the suits challenge state officials, but the company has denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 election.

Judge Diane J. Humetewa, an Obama appointee, heard arguments in the Arizona case Tuesday.

It contested more than 412,000 votes in the battleground state, which certified its results last month. Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated Presiden. Trump in Arizona by 10, 457 votes or .3%.

In her dismissal Thursday, she said the “allegations are sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence.”

Ms. Powell plans to take her allegations of widespread voter fraud all the way to the Supreme Court.

“We are going to proceed immediately with an emergency appeal and we expect to get relief in the Supreme Court,” Ms. Powell told Newsmax earlier this week when the judge dismissed the Georgia lawsuit.

