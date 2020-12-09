By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 9, 2020

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at a detective.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in University City. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the detective was driving back from a homicide scene when someone in a silver Ford Mustang shot at the detective’s unmarked vehicle at least three times.

Police say the suspect then drove away.

The detective was not hurt.

