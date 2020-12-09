UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at a detective.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in University City. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the detective was driving back from a homicide scene when someone in a silver Ford Mustang shot at the detective’s unmarked vehicle at least three times.

Police say the suspect then drove away.

The detective was not hurt.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.