Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe officially returned to the political fray Wednesday, announcing he was seeking another term in the governor’s mansion in Richmond.

“I am running for governor again to think big and be bold and to take the Commonwealth of Virginia to the next level and lift up all Virginians,” Mr. McAuliffe said.

The Democrat said his campaign would focus on the state making an “unprecedented investment” in education. He vowed to funnel $2 billion a year into schools to bolster teacher pay and expand access to preschool.

“The one thing that has the opportunity to lift up all Virginia is education,” he said.

“If this pandemic told us anything, [it’s that] we cannot tinker around the edges,” the 63-year-old said. “Folks, it is time for a new Virginia way.”

Mr. McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018. Virginia is the only state in the country that bans its governors from seeking consecutive terms in office.

Mr. McAuliffe cut his teeth as a close confidante of Bill and Hillary Clinton. He developed a reputation for being a prolific fundraiser and served as head of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005.

