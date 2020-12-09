Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus during a routine test.

“I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home,” Mr. Wolf tweeted. “As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID.”

The Democratic governor said he is following federal and state health guidelines regarding COVID-19. He said his wife, Frances, has also been tested and is quarantining at home with him while they wait for the test results.

“Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” he said, reminding residents to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible and to socially distance.

Mr. Wolf added he will continue to serve the commonwealth and perform all of his duties remotely.

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus has infected more than 410,900 and claimed the lives of more than 11,700 in Pennsylvania, according to state health department data. The state has a population of 12.8 million, according to 2019 census data.

