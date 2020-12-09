Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday announced that the Trump administration is redesigating two military bases in Florida for the Space Force.

In a visit to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Mr. Pence announced that the historic base will be renamed to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and that Patrick Air Force Base will now become Patrick Space Force Base.

Mr. Pence said that the president had directed him “to begin immediately to identify future space force bases that can be renamed in the honor of the service and character and leadership of Gen. Chuck Yeager. And so we will do.”

Gen. Yeager, who died on Monday, was the first pilot in history to exceed the speed of sound during a 1947 flight.

“Today we make history with the first two installations in the history of the United States Space Force to bear the name of this new branch of the service,” Mr. Pence said. “It is a great day for our military. It is a great [day] for Florida. It is a great day for America.”

