CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - A suspected drunken driver slammed his vehicle into two Corpus Christi police officers and a parked police car during a traffic stop, killing one officer and injuring the other, authorities said Saturday.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. Friday on State Route 358 in southern Corpus Christi. Officers in three patrol cars were handling the traffic stop when another vehicle slammed into two officers and one of the cars, Police Chief Michael Markle said Saturday.

The two injured officers were taken to a local hospital, where Officer Alan McCollum died and Officer Michael Love was in stable condition, Markle said. Brandon Portillo, 26, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and driving with a suspended license and was booked into the Nueces County Jail with bonds totaling slightly more than $1.5 million.

Jail records list no attorney who could speak for Portillo.

