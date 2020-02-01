PHOENIX (AP) - A man and a woman were fatally shot and a male suspect was hospitalized in critical condition with an unspecified self-inflicted injury, Phoenix police said Saturday.

Investigators didn’t immediately determine a motive for the shooting that occurred Friday night in a residential neighborhood, Detective Luis Samudio said.

No identities were released and additional information on the circumstances of the incident wasn’t immediately available.

