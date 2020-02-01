Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, booed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a presidential campaign event held Friday in Iowa in support of Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont Independent.

Ms. Tlaib, a surrogate for the Sanders campaign, took aim at Mrs. Clinton while stumping for the senator during a “Caucus Concert” held ahead of Iowa’s first-in-the-country nominating contests Monday.

The incident occurred near the end of a panel discussion after its moderator, activist Dionna Langford, referred to a recent interview in which Mrs. Clinton remarked that “nobody likes” Mr. Sanders.

Addressing audible jeers from the audience, Ms. Lanford told attendees: “We’re not going to boo. We’re classy here.”

Ms. Tlaib quickly interjected to condemn Mrs. Clinton and began booing her from the event stage, however.

“You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re going to boo,” Ms. Tlaib continued. “That’s all right. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

Video footage from the event began spreading widely on social media afterward, and a clip of the congresswoman’s remarks shared on Twitter was viewed roughly 4 million times within 12 hours of being posted.

Ms. Tlaib subsequently offered an explanation for her actions on Twitter early Saturday.

“In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better,” Ms. Tlaib tweeted Saturday morning.

“I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations,” Ms. Tlaib tweeted.

Mrs. Clinton, who unsuccessfully campaigned for president during the 2008 and 2016 elections, defeated Mr. Sanders during the latter race to receive the Democratic Party’s nomination.

More recently, Mrs. Clinton slammed Mr. Sanders during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published last week.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Mrs. Clinton said about the senator.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.