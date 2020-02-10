Amazon Web Services wants to depose President Trump and other top administration officials in a high-stakes lawsuit over the Pentagon’s “war cloud” contract, according to court documents made public Monday.

In its filing, Amazon argued that Mr. Trump’s personal hatred toward the company — and CEO Jeff Bezos in particular — led him to order the Defense Department to award a massive 10-year, $10 billion military cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft. The Pentagon has vehemently denied that the White House exerted any political pressure on its decision-making process.

But Amazon argues that it’s impossible to know exactly what role, if any, the president played without putting him under oath. They called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract process “fatally flawed and high unusual” and suggested that only Mr. Trump can provide answers.

“But the clear, public record of the Commander in Chief’s personal animus toward Amazon and Mr. Bezos, his campaign pledge to ensure that Amazon would ‘have problems’ if he became President, and his unprecedented interference in the JEDI award process with the DoD leadership team all demand that DoD’s errors be assessed in light of a full record of that bias and pressure,” Amazon said its filing. “Without supplementation, the Court cannot objectively and fully evaluate AWS’s credible and well-grounded allegation about bias and bad faith.”

Amazon filed its initial lawsuit shortly after the Pentagon awarded the cloud contract last October.

For Amazon, the loss of the contract meant the loss of billions of dollars while its rival, Microsoft, is now poised to be the forefront of technological advancement in the military. The JEDI contract will cover the storage and processing of huge amounts of classified Pentagon data, and Microsoft will now be linked in an unprecedented high-tech partnership with the U.S. military.

The JEDI program, informally known as the military’s “war cloud,” will enable the immediate sharing of data to battlefields around the world and would greatly aid the U.S. military in virtually everything it does.

Amazon and Microsoft were the only two companies left in the running by the time of last October’s award.

In its argument, Amazon has cited specific instances where the president spoke out against the company. Mr. Trump has frequently blasted the company for, as he puts it, not paying its fair share of federal taxes, among other things.

Last summer, Mr. Trump also spoke out on the JEDI contract amid speculation the Pentagon had constructed the bidding process in a way that favored Amazon.

“I’m getting tremendous complaints about the contract with the Pentagon and with Amazon. They’re saying it wasn’t competitively bid,” the president said last July. “And I will be asking them to look at it very closely to see what’s going on because I have had very few things where there’s been such complaining.”

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and other top Pentagon officials have repeatedly said the JEDI contract process was conducted fairly with no interference from the president or other White House officials.

