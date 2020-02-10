MANCHESTER, N.H. — At a rowdy event Monday at a Manchester bar, Amy Klobuchar made her final push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. Amid chants of “Amy” and plenty of beer, Klobuchar argued she was the candidate who could unite the nation and bring decency back to the White House.

“It is time to cross the river of our divide and to get to a higher plane in our politics,” the Minnesota senator said. “The heart of our nation is bigger than the heart of this guy in the White House.”

Buoyed by a string of New Hampshire newspaper endorsements, an infusion of cash and some polls projecting a third-place finish, Klobuchar said she was sensing something happening for her campaign. The crowds were bigger at rallies Monday, she said, and the media, she joked, was turning up at every event.

