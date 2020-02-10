Democratic-socialist Sen. Bernard Sanders pushed out former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for national front-runner status in the latest Quinnipiac University poll released Monday, revealing the former front-runner losing support after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses.

The poll revealed Mr. Sanders has 25 percent of the support among Democratic primary voters. Mr. Biden came in with 17 percent and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who isn’t even participating in the first court state primaries, came in third with 15 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, trailed with 14 percent, followed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who came in at 10 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, who has been vying for moderate voters, came in with 4 percent.

Prior to the Iowa caucuses, where Mr. Biden came in fourth place, he had been leading the pack overall by about 5 points.

“Biden scrambles to bounce back in frigid New Hampshire after an icy slide to 17 percent, his lowest national number,” said Tim Malloy, poll analyst for Quinnipiac University. “Is the Bloomberg camp prepping the white horse for him to ride to the rescue? Maybe not yet, but without setting foot in Iowa or New Hampshire, he is suddenly a looming shadow over the primary field.”

The survey sampled 1,519 registered voters from Feb. 5-9. It has a plus or minus margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

