Joseph R. Biden’s support among black voters has slipped since last year, signaling more potential trouble for the former vice president’s sputtering 2020 campaign.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday showed the number of black voters backing Mr. Biden’s bid has dropped to 27% in February from 51% in December.

Mr. Biden’s bedrock support among black voters has been seen as perhaps the greatest strength of his campaign.

Over that same two-month span, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg saw his black support triple, jumping to 22% from 4%, and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont edged up to 19% from 13%.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s black support doubled to 4% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren saw her black support dip from 12% to 8%.

