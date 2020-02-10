President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to India on Feb. 24-25 to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said Monday.

The Trumps will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Mr. Modi’s home state of Gujarat and “played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

During a phone call last weekend, Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi “agreed the trip will further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people,” she said.

