President Trump told the governor of Utah Monday that he can “keep” Republican Sen. Mitt Romney in his state after his vote on impeachment.

During a White House meeting with the nation’s governors, Mr. Trump called on Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican.

“How’s Mitt Romney? You keep him,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Herbert. “We don’t want him.”

Mr. Herbert did not respond on the subject of Mr. Romney, asking instead about the national debt.

Mr. Romney was the lone Republican to vote against Mr. Trump in his impeachment trial last week.

