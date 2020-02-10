MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Trump on Monday mocked Democrats for the botched Iowa caucuses and said they’re trying to put their thumb on the scale against Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont again.

“The Democratic party wants to run your health care, but they can’t even run a Democratic caucus in Iowa,” he said at a rally on the eve of the New Hampshire primaries. “Does anyone know who won Iowa?…Flip a coin.”

“Nobody knows who won. Actually, I think they’re trying to take it away from Bernie again. I think Bernie came in second - can you believe it? They’re doing it to you again, Bernie! They’re doing it to you again,” he said.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced Sunday that former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came away with 14 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention to Mr. Sanders‘ 12, but the caucuses have been marred by a breakdown in the reporting of the results.

The IDP said Monday that the Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns have both requested a recanvass in a limited number of precincts.

Some Sanders supporters are still sore about 2016, when it was revealed that top Democratic party officials discussed undermining Mr. Sanders in his battle for the party’s presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton.

SEE ALSO: Trump rally crowd chants ‘lock her up’ for Nancy Pelosi

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.