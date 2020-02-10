Sen. Elizabeth Warren took swipes at the billionaires running for president while lifting up some of her colleagues who have suspended their campaigns in a last-minute pitch to New Hampshire voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Ms. Warren, who is ranked in third place according to the Real Clear Politics national average for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination, spoke to voters Monday in Rochester, New Hampshire, where she praised Sen. Kamala Harris, who suspended her bid for the nomination in December.

“The fact she was forced out over money — on the same day a billionaire bought his way onto the Democratic debate stage — is just wrong,” Ms. Warren said, noting Ms. Harris’ voice is missed in the party’s debate.

The Massachusetts Democrat said her California colleague had great ideas to protect women’s reproductive health, which she will incorporate into her own agenda.

She also said the same of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat, and Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, for their ideas on paid family leave and immigration. Both, like Ms. Harris, have suspended their primary campaigns.

“Pull people in because the whole idea here is we are not looking for elbowing each other out. We are looking for the best ideas for our country,” Ms. Warren told voters.

Her veiled swipe was at Tom Steyer and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who are two billionaires running for the Democratic nomination. Mr. Steyer has participated in debates, but thus far, Mr. Bloomberg has not. He is expected to participate in his first one later this month.

Though Mr. Bloomberg is not campaigning in the first four primary states, he has gained support as no clear front-runner has taken the lead out of the Iowa caucuses. The Real Clear Politics polling average has him around 12.7 percent.

Mr. Steyer, meanwhile, is ranked at 2.2 percent.

