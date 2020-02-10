Four members of the Chinese military were indicted for a massive Equifax credit breach, accused of stealing personal data from more than 145 million Americans, the Justice Department said Monday.

“This was one of the largest data breaches in history,” Attorney General William P. Barr said, calling the financial damage from the attack, “staggering.”

The 2017 data breach exposed users Social Security, drivers’ licenses and other records. The company paid hundreds of millions of dollars to help consumers affected by the breach.

The hackers were charged with nine counts related to economic espionage in an Atlanta federal court.

