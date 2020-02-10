American voters are ready to move on following the failed attempt to impeach President Trump, even if Democrats are not.

“Impeachment is over and done with as far as most voters are concerned. The House Democrats’ failed effort to remove President Trump has just made him stronger politically,” said a Rasmussen Reports voter survey released Monday.

It found that 62% of likely U.S. voters say Democrats in Congress should now focus on other issues; 77% of Republicans, 70% of independents and even 43% of Democrats agree with this. Another 32% think the lawmakers should continue their impeachment efforts.

A majority of voters also believe the president benefited from the process.

Over half — 55% — agree that the unsuccessful attempt to remove Mr. Trump from office actually has made him stronger politically. That includes 73% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 49% of Democrats.

Just 16% overall say it has made him weaker, while 23% believe the failed impeachment effort has had no impact. The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Feb. 6-9.

