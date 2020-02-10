TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A fire at a New Jersey home that killed a school librarian has been ruled an accident, authorities announced Monday.

The woman’s body was found in her family’s Toms River home after the fire was extinguished on Friday night, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Another adult and three young children were able to safely escape the fire, which also spread to four surrounding homes.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name, but school district officials in neighboring Lakewood - where she worked - identified her as Sara Trahey, the married mother of three young children. They said grief counselors were available Monday at the elementary school where she worked.

Trahey died from smoke inhalation and fire-related injuries, authorities said. A police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation.

the cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.