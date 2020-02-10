The Iowa presidential primary is done, the New Hampshire primary is underway. Well, let’s see. Does the liberal media seems more shrill than usual? Has the nonstop criticism of President Trump intensified? Well, yes. And there’s a reason for that.

Pollsters, analysts and even oddsmakers now suggest Mr. Trump could win the 2020 election because he has some undeniable, hard-won victories under his belt — no matter what the press has to say. The president’s favorability and job-approval numbers remain positive. Government figures on the economy and other issues continue to be promising. Surveys from Gallup and other major pollsters suggest Americans are ready for optimism and maybe even a little joy.

The Democratic Party has not gotten this message. Voting among Democrats in the recent Iowa caucuses, in fact, was down by 28% according to the party’s own records.

“The overarching Democratic strategy for winning the 2020 general election is based on the assumption that outrage over President Trump’s personality and policies will motivate their rank-and-file voters to turn out in record numbers to defeat him. Why aren’t their voters more motivated? The answer is that a political campaign that relies on stoking voter rage against any politician, including Donald Trump, for an entire presidential term is doomed to become rather dull,” writes David Catron, a columnist for The American Spectator.

“The Democrats have leveled so many absurd accusations against Trump that most informed voters just yawn when they read about yet another ‘bombshell’ revelation that allegedly confirms his fell designs on democracy,” he says.

Policy proposals from the Democratic presidential hopefuls that dangle the prospect of free health care don’t help either.

“The 2020 strategy of the Democratic Party is: Destroy Trump and promise the voters anything, no matter how implausible. Is it selling? A January 30th AP poll reports, ‘When it comes to the 2020 presidential election, Democrats are nervous wrecks and Republican excitement has grown.’ Rank-and-file Democrats know Trump is going to win. Why should they go out in the cold to vote in a meaningless primary?” asks Mr. Catron.

IT’S A NEW HAMPSHIRE THING

New Hampshire’s very first primary election was staged on March 9, 1920 — which means Tuesday marks the 100th edition of this civic occasion. The state remains fiercely protective of its “first-in-the-nation” status. But it’s not about sales, profits and media attention.

“Money is not the reason we defend the primary,” says Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

“The main reason we want to hold onto our position is pride. It’s what we’re known for; it’s central to the political psyche of New Hampshire voters,” Mr. Smith notes.

“We became the barometer for the national mood,” says Dante Scala, a political professor at the campus.

“The national media likes to cover New Hampshire, partly because of its size — it’s easy to get around, and they can talk to lots of voters. It’s not like trying to cover California or New York or Pennsylvania. New Hampshire’s a small playground. That’s added protection to its first-in-the-nation standing,” Mr. Scala adds.

GET OVER IT

Voters are ready to move on following the failed attempt to impeach President Trump, even if Democrats are not.

“Impeachment is over and done with as far as most voters are concerned. The House Democrats’ failed effort to remove President Trump has just made him stronger politically,” said a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday.

It found that 62% of likely U.S. voters say Democrats in Congress should now focus on other issues; 77% of Republicans, 70% of independents and even 43% of Democrats agree with this. Another 32% think the lawmakers should continue their impeachment efforts. A majority of voters also believe the president benefited from the process.

Over half — 55% — agree that the unsuccessful attempt to remove Mr. Trump from office actually has made him stronger politically. That includes 73% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 49% of Democrats. Just 16% overall say it has made him weaker, while 23% believe the failed impeachment effort has had no impact. The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted February 6-9.

THE TRAVELS OF GRETA

Are jets involved? There is no mention here of fossil fuel or the proverbial carbon footprint. The BBC Studios has revealed it is now producing a new science show about young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

“The series will follow Greta’s international crusade, which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes. As she travels Greta meets not only leading scientists but political leaders and business heavyweights,” the British studio said.

But wait, there’s more.

“The films will also charts her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real world consequences of inaction; and will share some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and analyzed around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other,” BBC Studios noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 52% of Americans say the U.S. House should end all impeachment investigations of President Trump; 89% of Republicans, 51% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 36% of Americans overall say investigations should continue; 7% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 77% of Democrats agree.

• 48% overall say the impeachment process decreased their faith in the American system of government; 45% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 54% of Democrats agree.

• 43% overall say the process has not changed their faith one way or the other; 45% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 6% overall say the process has increased their faith in the government; 7% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Monmouth University poll of 902 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 6-9.

