VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) - Authorities have identified the person who died in a weekend shooting involving police in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Douglas Harold Hart, 67, of Irondale, news outlets reported Monday.

Officers were called to an address near a residential area on Saturday afternoon on a report that someone had gun. Shots were fired, fatally wounding Hart. A police officer was treated and released for injuries.

The coroner’s office didn’t release details on Hart’s cause of death. State police are investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.