PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife.

Fifty-six-year-old John Bradley Lankford was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 60-year-old Lorie Lankford. Bond is set at $500,000 cash only. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded around 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a home in Pleasant Hill, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of downtown Kansas City, and found Lorie Lankford unresponsive in the basement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

