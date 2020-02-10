The progressive advocacy group MoveOn recently said it will spend $20 million in the 2020 election cycle to defeat President Trump and put progressives in charge of the U.S. Senate.

MoveOn will use the funds for its voter contact and turnout efforts that include mobilizing 30,000 members across battleground states, for ads opposing Republican lawmakers, and for its “team of experts” assembled to thwart digital voter suppression online.

“There is an expansive field of candidates in the Democratic primary, and we are committed to unifying in the general election to do all we can to defeat Trump and win the White House, win the Senate, and keep the House in November,” Rahna Epting, MoveOn Political Action executive director, said in a statement on Friday. “Our members will play a crucial role in building another blue wave and electing a progressive governing majority to create an America that works for all of us.”

MoveOn previously announced an ad campaign targeting Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Martha McSally of Arizona. MoveOn is growing its list of targets for the presidential and Senate races to include the states of Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The group said it also has plans to mobilize its supporters in “dozens” of House races.

The progressive activists will run into several obstacles from their more conservative opponents. The Women Speak Out PAC, which is affiliated with the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, is aiming to play in several of the same states in support of GOP lawmakers.

SBA List has said it will spend $52 million in the 2019-2020 cycle, and its activists have already visited more than 500,000 homes this cycle. The SBA List activists took to Florida and North Carolina, where they visited 146,000 homes and 80,000 homes already respectively.

The Women Speak Out PAC began running television ads in both states slamming Democratic presidential candidates such as Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.