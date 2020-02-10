NEVADA, Iowa (AP) - A judge has ordered a psychiatric competency evaluation for a 71-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his wife in the Story County community of Zearing.

Gary Pillman already has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. Pillman killed his wife after an argument in which she told him she was leaving him, investigators have said. The body of 62-year-old Betty Pillman was found Nov. 13 outside the Pillmans’ home.

Court records say Gary Pillman’s attorney requested the evaluation last week and the judge granted it on Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.