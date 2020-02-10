President Trump prompted a rally chant of “lock her up” aimed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday night as he spoke of her “mumbling” behind him during his State of the Union address.

Speaking to boisterous campaign supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, Mr. Trump said the speaker’s behavior last week was “very distracting.”

“I’m talking and … somebody behind me was mumbling terribly…very distracting,” Mr. Trump said.

The crowd began chanting “lock her up,” a barb normally aimed at Hillary Clinton.

The president also reveled in his “full, complete, absolute and total acquittal” in his impeachment trial in the Senate last week. He said Democrats’ impeachment effort “utterly backfired.”

“We have the highest poll numbers we’ve ever had. Thank you, Nancy,” Mr. Trump said.

