Attorney General William Barr said Monday the Justice Department must be “very careful” vetting information from Ukraine obtained by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani regarding former Vice President Joseph R. Biden III and his son, Hunter.

“We have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine,” Mr. Barr told reporters. “There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine, there are a lot of cross currents and we can’t take anything we receive from the Ukraine at face value.”

On Sunday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said the Justice Department had created a process for Mr. Giuliani to verify information about the Bidens.

Appearing on CBS “Face the Nation,” Mr. Graham urged anyone who has information coming out of Ukraine to turn it over to U.S. intelligence committees.

Mr. Barr confirmed a “process” is in place to scrutinize information turned over to the department regarding corruption in Ukraine.

“That is true for all information that comes to the department relating to the Ukraine, including anything that Mr. Giuliani may provide,” he told reporters during a press conference to announce charges against four Chinese hackers for the 2017 Equifax data breach.

The president’s efforts to prod Ukraine into investigating the Bidens were at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment push, which ended last week with Mr. Trump’s acquittal by the U.S. Senate.

Mr. Giuliani has met with current and former Ukraine officials in a bid to dig dirt on Hunter Biden, whose controversial lucrative contracts with a Ukraine energy company has raised eyebrows.

The elder Biden managed the U.S. government’s ties with Ukraine under President Obama. He famously bragged that he got the prosecutor investigating his son fired, although others claim the prosecutor was terminated because of corruption allegations targeted at him.

Gordon Sondland, the former U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified that Mr. Trump ordered him to work with Mr. Giuliani to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

