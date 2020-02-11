BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama doctor was convicted Tuesday of producing and possessing child pornography.

Dr. Ronald Tai Young Moon Jr. was found guilty of child pornography charges after five days of testimony, a news release from the Department of Justice said.

Moon previously worked at The Industrial Athlete in Birmingham. Federal investigators raided the office as part of an ongoing probe into suspected health care fraud last year, AL.Com reported. Moon wasn’t charged with any fraud-related crimes but investigators found 27 VHS tapes in Moon’s office, along with covert cameras, the paper reported.

FBI Intelligence Analyst Tina Mauldin said that of the 27 tapes, 25 of them contained porn and some involved children.

Investigators found that Moon secretly recorded neighbors and guests in his home, including minors, from 1990 to about 2012, the release said. Some of the individuals were naked, getting dressed and undressing, it said.

Mauldin said some of the videos were taken at Moon’s house and others were voyeuristic recording through two different families windows.

It’s unclear when Moon will be sentenced. He faces 15 to 30 years for producing child pornography and a maximum of 20 years for possessing child pornography, according to authorities.

