Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar said the November election is about putting a “decency check” and “patriotism check” on President Trump.

The Minnesota senator told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday that she’s the candidate who can bring independents and moderate Republicans into her fight against the president.

“I am that person for them,” she said. “I have always had strong support from independent voters. I get this. I think this election isn’t just an economic check, which is what most of our debates are. It’s also a decency check on this president. It’s a patriotism check.

“It is the decision of people like [Sens.] Doug Jones of Alabama and Mitt Romney to say, ‘Enough. This is not moral. This guy has got to go,’” she continued.

Ms. Klobuchar said she mentions Mr. Romney at every campaign rally and the crowd goes nuts over his recent decision to be the only Republican to vote to convict the president in the Senate impeachment trial.

“The world is a bit upside-down,” Ms. Klobuchar. “And the reason the world is that way is there’s a bunch of people out there, especially in this state, that don’t agree with everything that’s said on the debate stage — I don’t agree with everything that’s said on the debate stage — but what they do agree on is that the heart of America is bigger than the heart of this guy in the White House.”

Ms. Klobuchar’s comments came before Democratic voters in New Hampshire head to the polls Tuesday for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

