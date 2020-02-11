MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said that her stronger-than-anticipated showing in the New Hampshire presidential primary Tuesday is more evidence that she is fast-becoming President Trump’s “worst nightmare.”

Ms. Klobuchar appeared to be on her way to a third-place finish behind Sen. Bernard Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“Hello America, I’m Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump,” the Minnesotan said at her election night party in nearby Concord. “While there are still ballots left to count, we have beaten the odds every step of the way.”

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle — the people who have had enough of the name-calling and the mud-slinging — have someone to vote for in November,” she said.

Ms. Klobuchar touted her ability as a female to win elections, and to work across party lines to get things done in Washington.

She said that the results out of New Hampshire will put her on strong footing heading into the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primary.

“Our country cannot take another four years of Donald Trump,” she said.

• Seth McLaughlin reported from Washington.

