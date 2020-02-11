Senate Republicans confirmed President Trump’s 51st federal circuit court nominee Tuesday, clearing Andrew Brasher for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The vote was party-line, 52-43.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also lined up four district court picks for consideration later this week.

“My motto for the year is ‘leave no vacancy behind,’” Mr. McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday morning.

With the rules change implemented by Mr. McConnell’s majority for debate time on lower court judicial nominees, it’s likely all four of the district court picks will be confirmed by the end of next week.

In the first three years of his presidency, Mr. Trump and Mr. McConnell have been able to confirm a historic number — 51 — of federal appeals court judges. They have also confirmed two Supreme Court judges and 133 federal district court judges.

There’s about 25 more district court nominees pending.

Liberal advocacy groups decried the confirmation of Judge Brasher, who has been a judge for the Middle District of Alabama since May of 2019.

“With this confirmation of Andrew Brasher, Donald Trump has now appointed half of the judges on the Eleventh Circuit, which serves Alabama, Georgia and Florida. This is an alarming milestone that has serious implications for the voting rights of the people within those states,” said Marge Baker, executive vice president for the People for the American Way.

But conservatives cheered the confirmation, applauding the president’s historic number of federal court appointments.

“The smears by Senate Democrats and their leftwing allies against Judge Andrew Brasher are disgusting — but I’d expect nothing less from them. And thankfully, Judge Brasher (age 38) will soon be promoted to the 11th Circuit — for the rest of his long, long life,” said Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, which backs Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees.

