The Yang Gang is no more.

CNN reported Tuesday evening that tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang will suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Yang was able to make his way onto the Democratic debate stage for longer than some professional politicians. But his lack of name recognition kept a ceiling on his performance.

According to early returns based on 15% of the vote in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, Mr. Yang was running seventh at about 3% of the vote.

According to CNN, the report was based on “two sources.”

