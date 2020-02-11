A newly surfaced audio recording of Michael Bloomberg in 2015 defending the racially controversial police tactic of “stop and frisk” went viral on Tuesday just as voters headed to the polls in New Hampshire’s presidential primary.

In the recording of a speech that the former New York City mayor gave at the Aspen Institute, Mr. Bloomberg is heard saying that the way to confiscate guns from young black males is to “throw them up against the walls and frisk them.”

“Ninety-five percent of murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O.,” Mr. Bloomberg is heard saying. “You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city…. And that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of people that are getting killed.”

The recording was released by podcaster Benjamin Dixon. The Aspen Times reported in 2015 that Mr. Bloomberg’s representatives had asked the Institute not to release a recording of Mr. Bloomberg’s speech.

President Trump tweeted on a copy of the video, ‘“WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!” The tweet was later deleted.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted the video and commented, “Omg! Leaked audio of Mike Bloomberg talking about the high crime rates among urban minorities.” The president’s son added the hashtag “BloombergIsARacist.”

The Bloomberg campaign didn’t comment immediately on the recording.

In the audio recording, Mr. Bloomberg also said urban crime-fighting required cities to “spend the money” and “put a lot of cops in the streets,” particularly in “minority neighborhoods.”

“So one of the unintended consequences is people say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.’ Yes, that’s true,” he said. “Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes, that’s true. Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them… And then they start… ‘Oh I don’t want to get caught.’ So they don’t bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home.”

