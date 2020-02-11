Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill Tuesday slammed President Trump’s federal budget as “heartless,” arguing that it exposes weak spots in his State of the Union address.

“One word, nine letters, sums up the president’s budget: hypocrisy,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat. “The budget is a truth serum. And now the American people can clearly see he is a fraud and is not fighting for them.”

Mr. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president’s $4.8 trillion budget was a “blueprint for destroying America” by slashing health care resources, funding for some education programs and moving money around to pay for his border wall.

In particular, they highlighted that cuts to Medicare and Medicaid fly in the face of Mr. Trump’s promises during his national address to protect the two core health care programs.

The president’s spending blueprint proposes reforms to Medicare that he said would save $290 billion over 10 years to improve the entitlement program’s solvency. The budget calls for Medicare to grow by 6% and Medicaid to increase by 3%, acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought said Monday.

It would also implement a $465 billion from Medicare providers and $900 billion for Medicaid.

Mrs. Pelosi argued that the cuts would affect vulnerable groups such as elderly individuals who need long-term care and those struggling with opioid addiction.

Democrats also criticized the president for cutting 16% from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

“What could possibly be his motivation for cutting all that money from the CDC at the time of the coronavirus?” Mrs. Pelosi said. “What could he be thinking? Maybe I’m using that term loosely.”

The White House proposes to cut spending by $4.4 trillion over a decade, saying it would put the government on a path to balance the budget in 15 years.

The proposed cuts include $2 trillion in savings from mandatory programs, such as $130 billion from changes to Medicare prescription-drug pricing, and $292 billion from safety-net programs such as expanded work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps.

The fiscal 2021 spending blueprint, which would need to be approved by Congress, calls for non-defense cuts of 5%. It would slash funding for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development by 21%, or $12 billion.

Among other agencies that would be cut are the Commerce Department, 37%; the EPA, 26%; Housing and Urban Development, 15%; the Interior Department, 13%; and the Education Department, about 8%.

Democrats said the drastic cuts are a betrayal of the agreement that they negotiated last year with the administration and was passed by Congress.

“This budget is an insult to the hopes and dreams and aspirations of America’s working families,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Clearly this administration cannot be trusted.”

