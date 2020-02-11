Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick says he will “reflect” on his lackluster showing in the New Hampshire primary and will soon “make some decisions” on the future of his Democratic presidential campaign.

Patrick, who entered the race in November, had said that a strong showing in New Hampshire was needed to have a credible shot at winning the nomination. But he trailed far behind the leading contenders in early election returns.

Patrick said Tuesday night: “We needed the winds from New Hampshire at our back to carry us on in this campaign.”

Although the final results are not in, Patrick said he would consult with his wife and “make some decisions” Wednesday morning.

He also lamented media coverage of his campaign, which he said cemented the idea in the minds of potential supporters that he jumped in too late.

Despite being one of the latest Democrats to enter the race, Patrick disputed that he entered too late. But he said “the weight” of skeptical coverage “was in the way.”

