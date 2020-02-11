MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Trump mocked what was shaping up to be a “bad night” for Sen. Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire, saying “Pocahontas” is looking for a way out of the 2020 presidential race.

“Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is having a really bad night,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “I think she is sending signals that she wants out.”

“Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a ‘nice cold beer’ with her husband!” he said.

Ms. Warren was running a distant fourth in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, which political observers predicted could be fertile ground for her given that she is from nextdoor in Massachusetts.

Ms. Warren finished third a distant third in Iowa, but didn’t get much of a bounce out of the performance.

