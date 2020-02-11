President Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. military should look at disciplinary action against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who gave testimony against the president in the impeachment inquiry.

Mr. Trump told reporters that the White House removed Lt. Col. Vindman last week from the National Security Council and that the military can deal with him any way it wants.

But he said he wasn’t happy with Lt. Col. Vindman or his brother, Yevgeny, who also worked for the NSC and was removed from that job last week.

The president said the brothers falsely reported information about his phone calls with Ukraine’s president last year, conversations that led to the impeachment.

“If you look at what happened, I would imagine they would certainly take a look at that,” the president said of a possible disciplinary review. “It’s up to them. We sent him on his way to a much different location. The military can handle him any way he wants.”

