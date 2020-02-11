President Trump said Tuesday that federal prosecutors’ recommended prison sentence of up to nine years for longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone is “very unfair.”

“Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” the president tweeted. “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them.”

Federal prosecutors in Washington on Monday recommended that Stone serve up to nine years in prison for his conviction on false statements and witness tampering related to the Russia investigation. They said foreign “election interference is the ‘most deadly’ adversary” of the government.

However, Stone was never charged with conspiring with Moscow to influence the 2016 election. The charges against the Republican operative involved lying to Congress when he denied speaking with Trump campaign officials about WikiLeaks, and obstructing a House probe.

