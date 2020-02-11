WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A jury returned guilty verdicts on lesser charges at the second trial against a Florida man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his business partner.

William “Paulie” Dabbs, 62, was convicted Monday of manslaughter, fleeing and improper display of a firearm, news outlets reported. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20.

Larry Modena, 41, was shot and killed in Boyton Beach in October 2011. Prosecutors said Dabbs shot Modena because he was upset that Modena had helped Dabbs‘ wife obtain a restraining order against him.

Dabbs‘ attorneys said the shooting was self-defense. Dabbs testified that Modena has pistol-whipped him after he refused to give Modena an oxycodone pill.

Investigators said Dabbs sped away from the scene after the shooting and then pointed a gun at an officer. Police shot Dabbs but he survived.

Dabbs was found guilty of first-degree murder during the first trial in 2015. An appellate court agreed to a retrial because of an issue with evidence.

