The Florida man charged with driving his van into a GOP voter registration tent told police that he doesn’t like President Trump and wanted to “take a stand.”

Gregory Timm, 27, showed police cell-phone videos that he recorded of the incident in a mall parking lot in east Jacksonville, in which six Republican volunteers and Trump supporters narrowly escaped injury.

The suspect drove off, but police later went to his home and questioned Mr. Timm.

A partially redacted police report said Mr. Timm told investigators that he went to a Walmart for food and cigarettes when he saw the GOP voter registration booth, which included Trump Victory volunteers.

He told officers that “someone had to take a stand.”

“The suspect then showed another video to us of him and driving towards the tent with the victims standing in front of the tent,” the police report states. “The video cuts out prior to him actually striking the tent.”

The report also said, “The suspect advised that he does not like President Trump and that is part of [redacted]. He advised the other reason was because, ‘it’s like someone sh—ing on your grave’ as the other reason.

No one was hurt in the incident. The Republican National Committee said Tuesday that there has been “a glaring lack of mainstream media coverage about the incident.”

Mr. Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

“We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers,” said Duval County GOP Chairman Dean Black in a statement on Facebook. “The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced. I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights.”

