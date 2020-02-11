KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of a fatal shooting during a drug transaction in Kenosha County has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Shawn Amelio Sr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of 19-year-old Khaled Alchaar outside a Pleasant Prairie restaurant last May.

Prosecutors said Amelio drove to the restaurant with his 19-year-old daughter who had arranged to meet Alchaar in the parking lot to sell him marijuana.

The Amelios claimed Alchaar pulled a gun and attempted to rob them. The Kenosha News reports Amelio then shot Alchaar.

The 45-year-old Kenosha man has pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

Christina Amelio pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges related to dealing marijuana.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

