Border arrests dropped for the eighth straight month in January as the Trump administration’s new policies continue to discourage new people from coming, according to Homeland Security officials — though they’re warning of increases as the spring approaches.

The Border Patrol will report 29,200 arrests of illegal immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border, and port officers will report encountering 7,479 migrants who showed up at the ports of entry without permission.

Both are lower than December’s numbers and are also lower than January 2019.

“The agency has gotten really capable of dealing with this increased flow,” a senior Customs and Border Protection official said in previewing the numbers acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan will unveil Tuesday morning,

In particular, the CBP official said, the partnerships struck with Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala have left the entire region better able to prepare for and handle the migrant caravans that so challenged the hemisphere over the last two years.

“The environment has changed,” the official said. “The regional response to this regional crisis has really empowered the countries to tackle this issue as the regional crisis that it is.”

Among those changes are faster deportations to Central America, speedier denials of some bogus asylum cases at the U.S. border, and the ability of American officials to return some migrants to Mexico to wait for their immigration court hearings in the U.S. That latter policy is the controversial Migrant Protection Protocol, better known as the “return to Mexico” policy.

CBP says with Central American migration down, smuggling organizations have begun looking outside of North America for more customers. Brazilians, in particular, are streaming over, paying $14,000 or more for the trip.

Homeland Security late last month announced Brazilians would now be subject to the MPP.

January is typically a slower month for illegal border activity, with crossings picking up in the spring. But those seasonal patterns have been disrupted in recent years as the smuggling cartels take ever tighter control of the flow of people.

The Border Patrol’s arrest number is a 75% improvement compared to the peak month of last year’s surge in May. It’s also the first time arrests have dropped below 30,000 since February 2018.

Agents believe that arrests are a rough yardstick of the overall flow. More arrests means more people getting through, while a drop in arrests means fewer people attempting to cross.

The same is true for drugs. More seizures means more overall traffic.

Seizures are up in recent months as cartels pour methamphetamine and fentanyl across the southwestern border, CBP says.

