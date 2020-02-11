Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, some of President Trump’s top defenders on Capitol Hill, are set to take the two top Republican positions to challenge House Democrats on the investigative front.

Mr. Jordan of Ohio will be the new ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, replacing Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, who has set his sights on securing his state’s Senate seat later this year.

Mr. Meadows will take over Mr. Jordan’s top spot on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The North Carolina Republican will be retiring at the end of this term.

.@RepDougCollins has provided steadfast leadership and service to the Judiciary Committee.



It’s an honor that @GOPLeader and our colleagues on the Steering Committee have given me the chance to help lead @JudiciaryGOP. https://t.co/48KOp81HRZ — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 11, 2020

Both Mr. Meadows and Mr. Jordan were central figures in the president’s defense strategy throughout the entire impeachment process, leading rebuttals outside the House closed-door depositions and members on his impeachment team during the Senate trial.

The move is a vote of confidence from party leaders that had a rocky relationship with Mr. Jordan and Mr. Meadows, both founding members of the House Freedom Caucus, while Republicans held the majority.

“Jordan has done an excellent job,” Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, said at his weekly press conference. “The one thing I would take away from all this: We have a united Republican Party.”

While President Trump was acquitted on both counts last week, House Democrats vowed not to let up on conducting oversight on his administration.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, both New York Democrats, said their committees will continue the investigations they started last year that weren’t included in the impeachment investigation, which centered on allegations that the president pressured Ukrainian leaders to open an investigation into his political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

