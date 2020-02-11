Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden asserted Tuesday that the Democratic Party “could run Mickey Mouse” against President Trump and win in November.

The former vice president told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he can’t foresee the future but he’s feeling pretty confident with whomever the Democratic Party chooses as its nominee.

“This is a marathon,” Mr. Biden said. “I don’t think anybody has predicted much of anything about who’s going to win nominations in the recent past very accurately.”

MSNBC co-host Willie Geist asked Mr. Biden whether he thinks a socialist candidate like Sen. Bernie Sanders could put the party at risk in the general election.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose,” Mr. Biden responded. “I think, you know, we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.”

Mr. Biden, who had a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses and is downplaying his chances in New Hampshire, made his comments as New Hampshire voters head to the polls in the first-in-the-nation primary.

