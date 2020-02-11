By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Jussie Smollett has reportedly been indicted by a special prosecutor in Chicago.

The former “Empire” actor will appear in court on charges brought by special prosecutor Dan Webb on Feb. 24, the Chicago Fox affiliate reported Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Smollett had been indicted last year on charges accusing him of faking an anti-gay attack on himself in January 2019.

The charges were suddenly dropped by Cook County prosecutors, prompting cries of “foul” from Chicago police, who had been dragooned into investigating Mr. Smollett’s claims, and by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

According to a copy of the indictment posted by Fox 32 in Chicago, Mr. Smollett was indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct, all essentially for relating false accounts of the purported hate crime to police and other authorities.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide