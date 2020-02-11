Jussie Smollett has reportedly been indicted by a special prosecutor in Chicago.

The former “Empire” actor will appear in court on charges brought by special prosecutor Dan Webb on Feb. 24, the Chicago Fox affiliate reported Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Smollett had been indicted last year on charges accusing him of faking an anti-gay attack on himself in January 2019.

The charges were suddenly dropped by Cook County prosecutors, prompting cries of “foul” from Chicago police, who had been dragooned into investigating Mr. Smollett’s claims, and by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

According to a copy of the indictment posted by Fox 32 in Chicago, Mr. Smollett was indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct, all essentially for relating false accounts of the purported hate crime to police and other authorities.

