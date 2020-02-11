MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man charged with fatally shooting his sister at her home in Madison on Christmas Eve has been found incompetent to stand trial.

A Dane County judge on Monday sent 57-year-old Joseph Green to a state mental health hospital until he regains competency.

The State Journal says Green will be housed at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison or the Winnebago Mental Health Institute near Oshkosh.

A criminal complaint says a man police believe to be Green called 911 Dec. 24 to report his sister needed an ambulance. Police say Green disposed of the murder weapon in a trash bin outside his apartment building.

Dr. Craig Schoenecker, a forensic psychiatrist, examined Green and testified the defendant has delusional perspectives about his legal situation and about his attorneys.

Schoenecker said Green also told him he believed he was charged with homicide and was being held in custody because of a conspiracy by members of his family.

