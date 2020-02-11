MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado on Tuesday said he is ending his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“Tonight is not going to be our night,” Mr. Bennet told supporters. “I feel nothing but joy tonight as we close this particular campaign.”

Mr. Bennet said he would support the eventual Democratic nominee no matter who it is.

The senator had touted his multiple wins in a purple state as evidence that he would be able to take down President Trump in November.

He had gotten some last-minute political star power in the Granite State from Democratic strategist James Carville, who has warned that the party could be in for a world of hurt if they nominate a more liberal candidate like Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Mr. Bennet had pitched what he called the “Real Deal” economic agenda, which rejected the expansive “Medicare for All” health proposal being pushed by candidates like Mr. Sanders in favor of a public option. The agenda also included items like a boost in the federal minimum wage and tax breaks targeted toward the middle class.

“Any Democrat in America, from the top of the ticket to the bottom of the ticket, can run on that agenda,” he said.

But Mr. Bennet ultimately couldn’t break through in a campaign that saw better-polling candidates like former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden try to sell a similar message.

He had gone all-in on New Hampshire, holding 50 town halls in the state.

