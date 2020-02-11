It’s being billed as MMC vs. AOC.

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who served as a CNBC correspondent and anchor for 20 years, has launched a challenge in the Democratic primary against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

She will be the 15th candidate to campaign against the outspoken freshman lawmaker, who is currently on the road with Sen. Bernard Sanders in his bid for the White House.

“According to a filing late Monday, she will run as a Democrat in that party’s primary in the 14th District,” CNBC said in a new report. “Caruso-Cabrera is known to be a skeptic of government and a proponent of free markets. In 2010, she published a book called ‘You Know I’m Right: More Prosperity, Less Government.’ She has been a registered Democrat for several years.”

She left her role as a full-time CNBC anchor and became a contributor in 2018, and also served as a member of the board of directors for financial services firm Beneficient. She will take a leave from her current role as CNBC contributor for the duration of the campaign, the network said.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of working-class Italian and Cuban immigrants,” Ms. Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement to the network. “I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and I want everybody to have the opportunity that I’ve had. That’s why I’m running.”

