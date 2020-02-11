Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is keeping his chamber focused on filling judicial vacancies, with a circuit court judge lined up for confirmation Tuesday.

The Kentucky Republican told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that Senate Republicans have been able to remake the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals so it doesn’t lean so far to the left.

“We’ve changed the Ninth Circuit,” Mr. McConnell said. “My motto for the year is ‘leave no vacancy behind.’ “

The Senate will hold a confirmation vote Tuesday afternoon for Andrew Brasher for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Mr. McConnell has also lined up four district court judicial nominees for votes later this week.

With the rules change implemented by Mr. McConnell’s majority for debate time on lower court judicial nominees, it’s likely all four picks will be confirmed by the end of next week.

In the first three years of his presidency, President Trump and Mr. McConnell have been able to confirm a historic number — 50 — of federal appeals court judges. They have also confirmed two Supreme Court judges and 133 federal district court judges.

There’s about 25 more district court nominees pending.

